Speech to Text for Possible Government Shutdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

house republicans are preparing for a government shutdown if congress can not reach a funding agreement - and the deadline is looming. possible shutdown-stnger-1 k-i-m-t news three's deedee stiepan explains how a possible shutdown could impact our area. xxx possible shutdown-llvosot-1 possible shutdown-llvosot-2 the shutdown is centered around the daca or deferred action for childhood arrivals program. this program gives undocumented immigrants who were brought to america as children the right to remain in the u-s. possible shutdown-llvosot-7 but the program is set to expire march fifth. if congress can not reach an agreement by midnight on friday - the government will shutdown. we spoke to political analyst doctor eric shoars about how the shutdown could possibly affect rochester residents. doctor shoars says we will not feel the affects of the shut down immediately. possible shutdown-llvosot-4 the governments assistance they're getting or government offices wheter that's a the post office whether that's other types of services that people are needing are shut down that's when they start to feel it possible shutdown-llvosot-6 shoars believe this battle on funding will go until the last minute. in rochester deedee stiepan k-i-m-t news three. / the shutdown would close national parks - various government offices and would stop those wanting to get a gun license. emergency- critical - and essential services like social security will continue to be funded and function if the shutdown occurs.