Speech to Text for Officer-Involved Shooting

they are headlines you normally hear on the national news...but tonight one person is dead after an officer invoved shooting in our area. officer shooting-stnger-1 k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is seeing how people are reacting to the news.xxx officer shooting-llpkg-2 officer shooting-llpkg-5 emily - talking to those here in floyd it makes them a little bit scared to know this is where it all began. officer shooting-llpkg-12 it all started at 8:30 wednesday night at the love's truck stop -- where a 9-1-1 call was made that a man had a gun pointed at his head in his car. officer shooting-llpkg-6 hal - its kind of scary but still i guess its not surprising anymore now a days. lowerthird2line:officer-involv ed shooting leaves one dead kimt news 3 miller is a regular at the truck stop and was surprised to hear about it. according to the iowa division of criminal investigation moments after being spotted at the truck stop--a nashua police officer saw the man driving one hundred miles per hour on the avenue of the saints. - nat - that's when things took a drastic turn. officer shooting-llpkg-7 chase - you don't hear about it very often but you hear about it as national news because it makes a story. officer shooting-llpkg-11 chase rohlfsen is referring to hearing the news that after the man was pulled over --he kept the gun to his head. this all happened just a mile south of plainfield. nashua police officers along with chickasaw and bremer county deputies tried talking to him for 40 minutes they say. he then fired a shot in his car -- drove toward the officers and hitting one -- leaving police to make a split decision. hal - it doesn't seem like its very often but when it does happen its kind of a surprise. officers fired shots toward him--he was pronounced dead on scene. chase - for the most part the majority of officers are trained and know what they have to do and if their lives are in danger or citizens they take action so i'm glad they did. emily - emily boster, k-i-m-t news 3. / / at this time the names of the people involved are not being released. stay with k-i-m-t news three as this story develops.