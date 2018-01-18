Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-18-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tyler wx weather-stngr-5 weather-stngr-6 weather-main-4 mild weather has made its return across the upper midwest and is here to stay for awhile. lows will be in the lower 20's for tonight with mostly clear skies. patchy fog will be possible due to the melting we have started to see across the area. weather-live-2 it has been such a wonderful day complete with sunshine, steady winds from the south, and some much needed warm air. the meltdown has begun with temps promising to remain at least in the 30s through the weekend! roadways have seen some much needed improvement by the meltdown, helping to clear off some stubborn snow and ice, making travel much easier for us all this thursday. there remains a bit of a slushy mess on some untreated and less-used roadways that does have the potential to refreeze overnight, simply because air temps will be falling below freezing, so it's never a bad idea to take a little extra caution when driving through the neighborhood. in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3 mild weather has made its return across the upper midwest and is here to stay for awhile. lows will be in the lower 20's for tonight with mostly clear skies. patchy fog will be possible due to the melting we have started to see across the area. friday will become partly cloudy with highs climbing into the lower 40's marking our warmest day in over a week. cloud cover will move in to start the weekend, but highs on saturday will still be in the upper 30's to near 40 degrees. attention then turns to the next storm that will move across the midwest on sunday and into monday. this will start out as rainfall since it will be pulling in much warmer air. we will see a rain/snow mix changing over sunday night and into monday morning. much of monday will feature snow showers and wind. the highest accumulation will likely be in southern minnesota and points north toward the twin cities and then less will be found in north iowa. stay with kimt as we track this storm. cooler air will return by next tuesday and wednesday behind this system, but no temperatures below zero. tonight: mostly clear/patchy fog possible. lows: lower 20's. winds: southwest at 4 to 8 mph. friday: partly cloudy. highs: lower 40's. winds: southwest at 10 to 15 mph. friday night: partly cloudy. lows: lower 20's. winds: southwest becoming northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thank