Speech to Text for Tomato Basil Soup

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

food at four-pkg-2 i am here at austin hy-vee with chef kristine who's going to show us how to make a delicious meal today. what are we making? food at four-pkg-3 so we're making a homemade tomato basil soup. now that seems kind of basic to a lot of people but i've got some fun tricks that i'm gonna show everybody today. food at four-pkg-4 alright sounds good, we're gonna get started. ok so first what we're gonna start off with is we're gonna get our pan going just on like a medium heat to start off with and we're gonna take two tablespoons of olive oil or just enough to coat the little bit of the pan. what we're gonna do here is we're gonna add in our shallots and our garlic just to do a light sautee on it. once you think you've got your oil hot enough i've got my garlic already minced and my shallots so we're gonna throw those right in there. and this is only gonna be a minute-minute and a half process just to get those shallots a little translucent. these are cut small, you're not gonna be able to see that transparency as well so really you're gonna go off of just the smell here, once that great smell starts coming out. the next thing we're gonna do is we're gonna add in our seasonings. so i season mine just a little bit different, i've actually got chili powder, cumin and paprika in here. a little bit different but it adds a really good flavor. so we're just gonna get that just kind of mixed in with all that just a little bit. we're also gonna add in our basil and then on your tomatos i used a ripe tomato. especially using it in a soup like this where we're not gonna add like cans of tomatos and get that liquid and stuff, you are gonna want your tomatos a little more on the squishier side so you get a lot of that juice and such. so we got this added in and we're gonna give it a good mix-up. now once you've added your tomatos in we're gonna go more of a medium, just over a medium heat. and you're gonna let this go for about ten to fifteen minutes. so on big blocks of cheese you end up with the rind. so a lot of time when you're using cheese, especially if you like fresh cheese you'll buy them in these. anytime i always take mine and i cut it right off. and then a lot of times on these they'll still have the rind on the bottom, again you can kind of see kind of the color disfiguration there so we're just gonna cut that off as well. so these are a lot of times i would imagine that these are just getting tossed away. well, like i said, we can use this in things such as soups and casseroles and stuff not only as a thickener but also to add a lot more flavor to it. so one to two ways that you can do this. one you can just throw it right in your soups and let it steep and pull it out with a spoon later. or if you have cheese cloth, this just makes it kind of a cleaner process. so if you put your cheese in there in the cheese cloth and you take a piece of like meat string or something like that that you can find right in the grocery store here, just give it a good wrap- up, and a good double knot and then again you can put this in your soup and let it seep. ok so once you have you know your ten to fifteen minutes down, again you know we really want to just get the juices out of the tomato and that kind of stuff, we're gonna add in our heavy cream. you know of course you can't have a tomato basil soup without a little bit of heavy cream in there. so we're gonna do about one cup. and then what we're gonna do next is we're gonna add in our parmesan, now we got it in this cheese cloth so you can just put it right in there get it down as far as you can, and put your soup at a very low heat just barley simmering and then you gotta let that go for about another ten to fifteen minutes. ok so once you've had that steeping for that amount of time, again, we're going to, once you taste it and it's really got that parmesan flavor and stuff in there, we're just gonna take out that cheese cloth, definitely need just a little bit of salt and pepper. so when you've got your soup all done and you've got your flavor perfected the way you like it and all that, if you did buy a whole parmsesan, put in a little extra fresh parmesan on the top and then you can take a little bit of your basil if it's left over and just put it on the top for a little bit of color and garnish and there you go, you've got a great fairly as low calorie as we can make this tomato soup, again this is a gluten free style one and in thirty minutes or less you got a really healthy nice meal. the only suggestion to add anything to this would be maybe just a small chicken breast, again keeping it very low calorie, very light. /