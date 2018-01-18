Speech to Text for SAW: Forest City's Sam Snyder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

things this season that will get the indians to the state tournament floor.experien ce, chemistry and defense.and the 6-6 senior is leading his team in all three.that's why today were honoring snyder with our student athlete of the week award.xxx sam snyder saw-pkg-1 stinger sam snyder saw-pkg-3 sam: well it started back in travel team days we had a travel team you know getting involved with that and then i had an older brother who played varsity as a freshman so that kind a got me going sam snyder saw-pkg-2 whit: and once sam snyder got going it didn't take long for him to get acquainted with the family's sport on the hardwood sam snyder saw-pkg-4 dan: you could see he really liked the sport he was athletic and had a knack for it so yeah didn't surprise me and he really took it seriously sam snyder saw-pkg-5 whit: and that vigorous practice turned snyder into the indians go to guy for the past two seasons.leadin g his team to the substate final as a junior dan: i think number one he's the guy that wants the ball he's the one in the situation that wants the ball even though the other team knows that's going to happen he wants it and he wants to be a leader out there defensively for us and he's a vocal leader for us whit: he's also a leader through action.making plays above and around the rim to get his teammates and fans pumped up. sam: oh yeah there's no doubt about it it's very exciting and very uplifting and it really gets you going and everyone going there's no better feeling whitney: averaging over 15 points a game and earning second team all state honors last year has snyder on opponents scouting reports but that's not stopping him from finding ways to cash in some shots. dan: we wanted to stretch his game and he did a nice job of that working on the off-season and that perimeter shot and he's become really comfortable with it whit: where's he's been most comfortable though, is feeding it to his ample amount of allies on the court. it's definitely great being able to have the trust of my teammates and being able to have those teammates that i've played with since fourth grade and really been able to trust them in any moment knowing that they'll be able to knock down the shot