Researching medical cannabis and veterans

Democrats are urging the department of veteran affairs to research the use of medical cannabis for treating chronic pain and PTSD in veterans.

Posted: Wed Jan 17 20:56:20 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 17 20:56:20 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Researching medical cannabis and veterans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

veterans and pot-vo-5 democratic lawmakers are urging the department of veteran affairs to research the use of medical cannibas for treating veterans with chronic paing and p-t-s-d - and one local vet agrees with the move. veterans and pot-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:file va urged to research medical cannabis kimt news 3 we spoke to butch cox who served in vietnam and he says the v-a continues to help him whenever he is in need. but he also believes that considering veterans have risked their lives for this country - we should do everything we can to learn as much as possible so tomorrows veterans will not have to suffer.xxx veterans and pot-sot-1 veterans and pot-sot-3 "you can not do enough to try to save these young people " the secertary of veteran affairs in washington says they continue to research the drug but federal law restricts most research into medical marijuana.

