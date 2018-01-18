Speech to Text for Sex trafficking awareness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

human trafficking-bpclip-2 according to equality-now- dot-org - over 20 million people are bought and sold worldwide into commercial sexual servitude - forced labor - and bonded labor. that's why those in our community are coming together to help those who've survived trafficking and live kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is live in rochester with more on those efforts. / human trafficking-lvo-5 katie - i'm outside of the mayo civic center where mission 21 held a presentation on life after human sex trafficking. the timing of the event matters considering january is human trafficking awareness month - but the location is especially important because olmsted county has the third highest rate of referrals for sex trafficking victims in all of minnesota. human trafficking-lvbox-1 lowerthird2line:sex trafficking awareness rochester, mn the amazing part of this event was that there was a survivor of human trafficking at the presentation and for this reason-we wanted to protect their privacy so no cameras were brought in. while we couldn't take you inside the room - i was able to learn more about those who were. i learned when those at safeharbor first came into contact with the survivor- she was in a dark place but now she is at a point in her life where she can speak for herself and others to be an inspiration and a point of hope to those who may think there is no way out.xxx human trafficking-lsot-1 human trafficking-lsot-3 "it's because of people like her that really keep us all of us who are working in this field so inspired" laura says she is encouraging parents to be a big part in their kids digital lives as this is often a gateway into sex treafficking. live in rochester - brooke mckivergan - kimt news 3. / mission 21 is a non-profit that provides resources to child victims of sex trafficking so they can re- enter society as survivors.