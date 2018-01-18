Speech to Text for Semi/School crash aftermath

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

reax-vo-5 those at lyle public school are still in shock after a semi crashed into their building yesterday morning. superintendant reax-vo-3 superintendant reax-vo-2 we were at the scene after the semi slid off highway 2-18 and slammed into the art classroom. students were evacuated immediately after smoke triggered the fire alarms to go off. now that the school and community have had a day to process the event - superintendent bryan boysen says he looks back at how things were handled and he got very emotional.xxx superintendant reax-sot-4 superintendant reax-sot-3 bryan - those younger kids look up to those older ones and our high school students and some middle school students mentored them, calmed them, and took care of them and i'm thankful for that. boysen went on to explain he couldn't have asked for things to have run any smoother - given the situation. he also says he's thankful parents worked so well with the school in picking their kids.