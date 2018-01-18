Speech to Text for Murder Charge Filed in Shooting

first tonight - a rochester man is now out of jail on bond following his arraignment today. alexander weiss is charged with second-degree murder without intent following the fatal shooting of 17-year-old muhammed rahim. kimt news three's calyn thompson has been following this story. she's live in rochester now, calyn what are you learning? katie - i'm holding court documents that tell both sides of this tragic story. they detail what witnesses say happened and why alexander weiss says he acted in self defense. on sunday morning, what happened right here in rochester changed everything for two families. one family lost their son. and another family's son - 25-year-old alexander weiss - is facing a second-degree murder without intent charge. "this is a devastating incident for mr. weiss, as well as the victim and their family so it's a tragedy for everybody." according to court documents...the charge comes after an eyewitness to the shooting came forward and rochester police say her statement made them even more confident in their second- degree murder charge recommendatio n. but according to the criminal complaint. weiss told police in the moments before the shooting - rahim "got in his face" and spit on him before rahim "grabbed at weiss' gun." witnesses in the car with rahim tell police that weiss was not touched before the shooting. jeff nelson lives nearby and still can't believe what took place. "it was really quite scary, i mean especially not knowing what happened, why this person was armed, ya know and just what transpired to make him shoot him." weiss is claiming self-defense and his attorney jim mcgeeney says he had "reasonable fear for his life." "i would just say that you shouldn't jump to conclusions before all the facts are brought out." rochester police say weiss had a permit to carry a firearm under state law. but with conditions on his bail... he's now no longer able to have any weapons. live in the rochester studio, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. thank you calyn. the next court hearing has not been set up yet as a judge still needs to be assigned to the case.