Speech to Text for Mass Shooting Prediction Study

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

some of the deadliest mass shootings in history with tragedies like mandalay bay in las vegas and first baptist church in texas. now a recent study is predicting how safe iowa and other states will be in 2018 and years to come. shooting predict-stnger-1 kimt's news 3 stefante randall has the story.xxx shooting predict-llvosot-1 shooting predict-llvosot-2 according to a report from safe on the scene there were a total of 245 mass shootings that took place in 2017- now information has been gathered to find out just how safe your state can be." lowerthird2line:mass shooting prediction study mason city, ia the report states - the state of iowa is on track to report nearly 11 percent less violent crimes per 100,000 people by 20-30 and 100 percent less hate crimes. the projections are determined based on crime rates and fbi data. but one thing is for sure - as a society we are learning how to prevent and be prepared for these terrible events. we spoke to paul st.martin who is a campus life dirctor for youth for christ in mason city who says he see's fristhand how local schools have taken security measures due to these tragic events. shooting predict-llvosot-5 i get the opportunity um in my role to go to both lincoln intermidiate and john adams every week and i get to see firsthand those security measures that they have in place just with people entering the building." shooting predict-llvosot-7 "reporting in mason city- stefante randall kimt news 3. / the state of minnesota is projected to see a 28% decrease in violent crimes in 20-30. / help and