Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-17-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tyler wx weather-stngr-5 weather-stngr-6 weather-main-4 thanks to our more southwesterly wind and a warm front that will be moving through for thursday, our temperatures will continue to rebound nicely like they did today weather-live-2 right now the weather is beautiful with sunshine. this is helping to melt some of the snow across the area. the wind continues to blow some of it around, mainly in rural areas. conditions will improve and warm up throughout the week. thanks to our more southwesterly wind and a warm front that will be moving through for thursday, our temperatures will continue to rebound nicely like they did today. the wind will gradually die down tonight and into thursday which will help to reduce the areas of blowing snow. highs on thursday will be in the lower to mid 30's with more sunshine. friday will be partly cloudy as highs climb back into the upper 30's to lower 40's. this will lead to some more melting and even more improved road conditions. the weekend does start out on a mild note with more clouds for saturday. highs will be in the 30's again on saturday. a strong low pressure system is expected to move into the midwest for sunday and monday. as we continue to track it, there are significant differences in path and snowfall accumulations. make sure to stick with kimt throughout the week and into the weekend as we track that storm. colder temperatures return behind this system next week with highs falling to the teens by tuesday. tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower to mid teens. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: mostly sunny. highs: lower to mid 30's. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: mostly clear. lows: upper teens to around 20. winds: southwest at 4 to 8 mph. on