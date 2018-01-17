Speech to Text for Salvation Army meets fundraising goal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

goals-vo-3 the salvation army in rochester says they surpassed their christmas red kettle campaign goal by nearly 300- thousand dollars. salvation army meets goals-vo-1 lowerthird2line:salvation army reaches campaign goal rochester, mn the money they raise goes to support several programs... including their local food shelf. their programs help fill needs in the community like feeding the hungry and giving shelter and warmth to those who don't have a home. those with the salvation army say the people they serve are very grateful for the donations that help them.xxx salvation army meets goals-sot-1 lowerthird2line:anne bashaw-meyer rochester salvation army "you'll see tears. you'll see mothers walk out of here with christmas presents for their children, crying. they had no way of being able to afford anything." the mason city salvation army red kettle drive continues to take donations through january 31st... but organizers tell us they have also met and exceeded their goal. /