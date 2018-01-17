Speech to Text for Gov. Dayton proposes spending on infrastructure

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

public works bill-stngr-2 the one point five billion dollar public works proposal introduced this week by minnesota governor mark dayton addresses what he says are urgently- needed infrastructure improvements across the state. dayton public works bill-stngr-1 kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in the rochester studio with a look at what local projects are included in the bill.xxx dayton public works bill-lvo-3 amy - a huge area of concern for the state but specifically the rochester-area is the need to expand access to affordable housing. dayton public works bill-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:proposal to invest in affordable housing kimt news 3 that's why local affordable housing advocates are thrilled that dayton's proposal would invest 100 million dollars in housing projects across the state. the governor's task force on housing found that one out of every four families in the state is paying more than they can afford for housing with an increasing number of minnesotans facing homelessness.x xx dayton public works bill-lsot-1 dayton public works bill-lsot-2 "there's just so many people that are on the verge of being homeless or homeless in our state and with affordable housing i think they're starting to take it more seriously and i look forward to our representatives supporting dayton on this." dayton public works bill-lsot-3 the governor's plan would also fund a 15 million dollar demolition and renovation project at rochester community and technical college. live in the rochester studio deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / thank you deedee. right now - governor dayton's proposal isn't a done deal. the republican-led house and senate will also put together their own public works proposals and will have to come to an agreement before a final bill is sent to the governor's desk. / salvation army