Speech to Text for Teachers cope after semi crashes into school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

but first - it is a day of recovery for students and teachers at lyle public school. a wall has been put up to fill the hole where a semi crashed into the school's art room yesterday morning. that semi - driven by 52- year-old jeffrey kohls - wasn't able to slow down - hit a car - veered into the ditch - and crashed into the building. two students were injured but we're told they're ok. lyle school update-stngr-3 k-i-m-t news three's emily boster was at the school today as teachers met with counselors to help them cope.xxx lyle school update-llpkg-2 lyle school update-llpkg-3 emily - it's a day of processing for those here at lyle public schools as teachers who are also parents trying to process what all happened 24 hours ago. lyle school update-llpkg-9 they've had a night for the terrifying situation to sink in.... lyle school update-llpkg-4 katie - getting home last night i was a mess the reality of it all, what happened, this is real. lyle school update-llpkg-5 katie bambrick's classroom was across the hall from where the semi struck. katie - coming here today wasn't easy but just knowing we had each other and we're going to pull together as a community and be there for our students and each other is what matters right now. bambrick is one of several teachers meeting with counselors trying to figure out how to process what happened--and how they can help themselves along with their students. as for jamie goebel... he's looking back at his role at the time - instructing students to get out of the school as fast as they could after smelling the motor oil spilling everywhere and smoke.. lyle school update-llpkg-6 jamie - obviously there's geninue fear but with my military background sometimes your insticts take over and you just go from there. lyle school update-llpkg-7 even goebel is struggling a bit on this day. jamie- very exhausted i couldn't sleep, the images of what happened during that initial time that half hour kept playing in my mind. students were evacuated seconds after the semi hit the classroom. we're told high school and middle school students helped get the elementary kids out as much as they could. now these teachers are wanting to thank them--and praise them for their bravery. katie - you're amazing, you are amazing. you guys were phenomenal yesterday and we as staff couldn't haven't done it without your bravery. jamie - getting the students back in the building and walking through this building and seeing their smiles and talking with them and putting my hand on their shoulder letting them know things will be alright i look forward to seeing them. that's what i need to see. lyle school update-llpkg-8 emily - talking to the superintendent social workers and counselors will be on staff through out the day along with being here when students come back to school. in lyle, emily boster, k-i-m-t news 3. / / there will be no school tomorrow - but classes will resume on friday. the classrooms that were damaged in the crash won't be used - so others have been set up. /