Bird watching is a growing hobby

Posted: Wed Jan 17 05:07:55 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 17 05:07:56 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

bird watching, also known as birding is a growing hobby. bird squawking quarry hill nature center says people will keep life? long lists of birds they see or follow migration patterns. a birder we talked to has lived in rochester for over 30 years and says he's seen birding gain popularity over the past few decades. he says one reason why could be people's growing interest in what is this bird in this picture. and that gets them interested in it. and then they start saying well i better learn about these birds if i'm going to take pictures of them. grier (grear)says another reason why could because minnesota is a great place to bird... with over 260 bird species in minnesota, according to

