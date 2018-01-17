Speech to Text for Remembering Dean Snyder

the surf ballroom in clear lake is remembering the man who saved the historic venue from closure in 19?94. owner dean snyder died last weekend at the age of 87. the president of the non? profit organization who operates the surf tells kimt snyder will be forever remembered for his strong "he treated everybody at the surf with the same respect, from the biggest stars right down to the people that are clearing the tables and sweeping the floors. and he was very much revered here." a funeral service will be held this morning at 10:30 at the clear lake united methodist church. a celebration of snyder's life will be