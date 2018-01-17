Speech to Text for Parking lot controversy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a rochester dad is hoping to start a community discussion. and it all stemmed from an unlikely source.... it all started because of a parking sign. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live in the studio to explain. arielle and tyler... one dad of a newborn tells me he was yelled at in a public parking after he parked in "new mother's" spot. people in the community, are saying... that should be allowed. i think it's for both moms and dads i believe fathers should be able to do it as well he should cause it's lesss walking... i think it makes sense that he can park there too cause i mean it's his newborn too tyler rogers says he was with his newborn and parked in the new mothers spot without a second thought. he says a nearby woman then yelled at him for parking in the spot, even after he dads take care of their kids just as much, there are stay at home dads. so we play just as big a role in a childs life as a mother does. rogers says the main reason for parking in the spot was so he wouldn't have local stores we reached out to say they don't monitor who parks in the "special" spots. they say they hope people don't take advantage of them. and also say they wouldn't didn't mind if a new dad parked in a new mom spot.