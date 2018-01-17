Speech to Text for Local Sports (1/17)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

wh at ghv boys-vo-3 the ghv boys are coming off of their biggest win yet this season...beating tic west foe forest city on the road by a mere three points... wh at ghv boys-vo-1 wh at ghv boys-vo-4 tonight they hope to keep it going in the cardinal gym hosting west hancock.... - first quarter- james betz goes up to the tin. good ball movement here nick joynt to jared grahem to ryan meyers with the nice take and the foul. pass to betz and he shows you why he's headed to u-n-i big dunk there. eagles looking to break a 10 oh run to start tristan hunt with thefloater-- that will drop. then macoy yeakel kicks it out to gavin becker that's good for three, lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs boys basketball west hancock ghv 50 77 final but the cardinals are too much they win this one 77- 50. / sta at osage boys-vo-1 sta at osage boys-vo-3 over to the tic east we have a good one tonight between osage and saint ansgar... - green devils won the first meeting by 42! but it's much closer to start in this one...brett bobinet trying to extend that osage lead sinks the three ball from the wing - but these saints are looking better tonight look at the effort from jack sievert off the steal for the contested bucket - you can tell these boys have played together for years...drew olson drops one to lucas schwamman for the layin - saints starting to threaten in the second quarter top of the key ethan kirchgatter you betcha - keer cutter gets s-t-a within one and then finds erik gerdts from outside the perimeter and saints have the lead lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs boys basketball saint ansgar osage 53 61 final/ot - devils found themselves down 10 entering the fourth but rally back to win in o-t 61-53. / sta at osage girls-gx-2 in the girls game it was just a seven point osage lead with 43 seconds remaining but the fifth rated ladies pulled it out to stay undefeated beating saint ansgar 52-44. sta at osage girls-gx-3 big win for forest city as well the girls beat the tic west leading north union warriors 41-37. / hd at cl girls-vo-1 hd at cl girls-vo-3 the third ranked clear lake ladies are also at home tonight hosting hampton dumont... kaci arjes looks to break down the d... giving the ball to courtney miller and she has a nice take that's good for two. jordan barragy underneath pass outside to lexi fasbender for three. sara faber keeps it going taking it herself for the layup. bulldogs giving the lions some trouble-- ally hanson dribbles baseline and hits the jumper. ali maulsby looking to answer back and she does just that with the three. lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs girls basketball h-d (3) clear lake 36 51 final a strong second half gets c-l the 51- 36 victory. / wh at ghv girls-vo-1 wh at ghv girls-vo-2 the west hancock ladies are looking for a big night out of the leerar sisters to beat ghv on the road... - third quarter jayden frank showing the range that's a three ball. but but rachel leerar has the asnwer great jump step and finish. cards getting work as always from jillian heitland...from behind the arch she watches that one swirl on in riley hiscock responds splitting two cards and making this bucket look effortless but it was leerar's night...count two more - 31 on the night. lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs girls basketball (5) west hancock ghv 69 53 final - 69-53 eagles get a strong outing from the freshman.xxx wh at ghv girls-sot-1 lowerthird2line:rachel leerar west hancock freshman when kelly my sister went down with her ankle you know that she is a big player for our team and i knew we had to step up and we needed a leader and a leader to lead our team being our point guard that came out. winona at jm girls-vo-1 winona at jm girls-vo-2 sticking with girls hoops crossing the border to minnesota.....joh n marshall is hosting the winhawks... - kicking it off for the rockets... taylor fautsch finds jessica ruden... who steps inside for the layin - now it's ruden's turn for the assist finding victoria gateno underneath for two - winhawks needing to come back... laney rutkowski gets the ball and in it goes.. nothing but net. - sarah halverson this time to pheonix matthees... baseline jumper good for winona - but j-m is still here... and when achol rehan gets her hands on the ball she takes it all the way down the court... lowerthirdlinescore:mn hs girls basketball winona john marhsall 20 58 final j-m gets the "w" 58-20. / rw at mayo girls-vo-1 rw at mayo girls-vo-3 just across town the spartan ladies of rochester mayo are taking on red wing... - mayo's hallie olson sets up freshman jessica kunkel who steps inside for the spartan jumper - but red wing can put up some points too... lindsay winger bounces it to kyli nelson..who takes it to the tin - but mayo answers right back... - claudia bell now with the pass to kunkel... and up it goes for another 2 for mayo lowerthirdlinescore:mn hs girls basketball red wing mayo 37 53 final - 53-37 sparty gets the victory. dowling at mc wrestle-vo-1 dowling at mc wrestle-vo-2 one stop on the mats tonight and it's in mason city where the mohawks are hosting dowling catholic.... - were starting at 120 dowling's eric gilge starts out with some maroon bonus points getting the 9-1 major over mason city's connor wiemann - but christian rodriguez gets the mason city train rolling...this late takedown was a part of his 4-0 decision at 126 - at 132 it's 6th ranked colby schriever in one minute 31 seconds he gets the fall over vinnie lopez and 6 m-c points lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs wrestle dowling mason city 52 21 final - the mohawks take 8 more bouts to win 52- 21. /