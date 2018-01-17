Speech to Text for Snowmobile safety

with more snow on the way to our area...today we spoke with an avid snowmobiler who says he has seen his share of snowmobile accidents.. jason martin has been a snowmoblier for over thirty years and says most accidents he sees are due to drinking and riding. so he stresses the importance of taking safety courses. xxx snowmobile safety-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jason martin avid snowmobiler snowmoblies are very very very dangerous toys. they're fast and things can happen rather quickly out there" martin also says the best way to ensure safety while riding a snowmobile is to ride within your ability and do not try to keep up with everyone else riding.