yourself inside more. and according to hancock county health systems that can mean more germs in your home.. winter cleaning-vo-1 lowerthird2line:winter cleaning rochester, mn experts suggest thinking about places in your home that are "high touch" are places that should be cleaned. this means doorknobs, television remotes, and countertops. also think about what could be spreading those germs like a heater or fan that can be cleaned. we spoke with some people who say they are already on top of their winter chores.xxx winter cleaning-sot-1 winter cleaning-sot-3 "i like to air out the house as well, open up the windows when you have-when the weather allows it because i do notice it's dustier". winter cleaning-sot-2 "more disinfecting of horizontal surfaces and more hand washing". and u-s cellular says to practice using the "wipe before you swipe" method. they say the average smartphone has 10 times more bacteria on it than a toilet seat-so wiping down devices should become routine- especially during cold and flu season.