Firefighters fight cancer

firefighters is the fire itself...turns out a greater threat is cancer. multiple scientific studies have found higher rates of cancer in firefighters - including one from the cdc that finds fire fighters have a 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer than the general population. firefighters and cancer-stinger-3 kimt news three's deedee stiepan is talking to local firefighters - and has more from rochester.xxx firefighters and cancer-llvosot-1 firefighters and cancer-llvosot-5 rochester fire fighters i talked to know they signed up for a risky job - but are making an effort to be more proactive when it comes to reducing their exposure to cancer causing carcinogens. firefighters and cancer-llvosot-2 captain caleb feine tells me they've taken steps and implemented new protocols at all the fire stations to reduce their exposure to smoke. one simple way to do that is to wash their gear as much as possible. firefighters and cancer-llvosot-4 "if you don't clean your gear and you put this on for a car accident or fire alarm you're just being exposed to that smoke every single time that you haven't washed it." firefighters and cancer-llvosot-3 they're not using your average washing machine - they use what's called an extractor with specially formulated detergent to clean their gear. in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. and right now a firefighter cancer registry bill is going through congress that would allow for more research that would lead to the development of new safeguards.