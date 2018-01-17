Speech to Text for Flu precautions in nursing homes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and hospitals aren't the only facilities concerned about influenza. those with the ioof home in mason city tell kimt last year they did not see a single case of the flu and haven't so far this year. they attribute that to their strict protocol...employees must stay away from the building if they are sick and if employees don't get a flu shot they are required to wear a mask. the i-o-o-f home also provides flu shots for all resdients and employees. and residents are thankful. "i just love living here because the help is so good to me, and they always keep check on me to see if i'm alright, and they're just real good."