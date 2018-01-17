Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award Winner: Heidi Sokol

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

announce this week's golden appke award winner. with over 20 years of teaching expeience mrs. sokol has made a lasting impact on her students. kim't news 3 stefante randall introduces.xxx golden apple-pkg-2 golden apple-pkg-3 "this week we are at clear lake classical to honor a teacher who is teaching students how to be servants of christ. so let's go inside and congratualte this week's golden apple winner mrs. heidi sokol." lowerthird2line:golden apple award: heidi sokol clear lake, ia for the past three years - heidi sokol has been teaching kindergarten and 1st grade at clear lake classical. she was in for quite a surprise after finding out she was nominated for the award. "oh well, excited and shocked." clear lake classical was established in 20-14 as a private.. christian school committed to providing a classical and biblically-based education to young people in primary and secondary grade levels. which is something mrs. sokol says is very important that the students learn/ lowerthird2line:heidi sokol golden apple award winner we have a saying..why are we working so hard at our school to become fit rulers someday into the kindom of heaven and so everyday were instilling that in them." golden apple-pkg-6 students like joey and naomi also enjoy learning through their combo quizes and letters. golden apple-pkg-10 its like where we have a like board and paper and we do boards for practice and uh whats the other thing and we use markers on our board and spell words and sounds. golden apple-pkg-11 mrs. sokol says her main goal is to keep her students engaged and excited about learning. "i want them to love learning i want them to continue on into junior high and high school." if you would like to honor your favorite teacher all you have to do is go to our website kimt dot com..click on the golden apple tab and tell us why you would like to honor your teacher. in clear lake stefante randall kimt news 3. / tonight at 10 you can expect