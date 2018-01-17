Speech to Text for Lyle school update

katie huinker. first -tonight parents and others are still processing the scene of a semi crashing into their school while children were inside. it all happened right off highway 2-18 at lyle public school. a car and semi were headed southbound when according to minnesota state patrol the car went to turn--and the semi wasn't able to slow down. the truck clipped the rear end of the car and slid into the ditch-- ultimately crashing into a classroom. four were injured including a parent and a child in the car--along with two students who were in the school. we've been told at this time--the students are ok. but those living in lyle say having this highway so close to the school is very concerning. mark - i think they need to looking to put guardrails up or something in the future so this doesn't happen with all the kids in school. steve lonergan parent of student steve - should have never happened. i've drove truck for 35 years myself and there is a lot of different ways this should have ended up thank god it wasn't bad but that truck should have never got to the point to hit the building. we talked to mn-dot about the safety concerns of highway 2-18 being so close to the school. they say 29 hundred cars travel that road every day. the last accident reported there was in 20-14 with no injuries. those at mn-dot say the city of lyle has never brought up concerns but every time an accident happens--they re-evaluate the scene. and it's not just the proximately to the school that is a concern... k-i-m-t's brooke mckivergan is looking into the road conditions on highway 218 now and at the time of the crash. she is live in the rochester studio now brooke? katie i was just in lyle about an hour ago and highway 218 south seemed to be clear of ice and snow- while it has not been confirmed - mndot tells me that it is a possibility that the semi hit a slick spot on the road this morning. "while we try and get everywhere, there are some slick spots that can develop. we've got light snow out there we've got some winds so things are blowing back over onto the roadways." mndot also says there are a couple factors that could have made the roadway a little more slippery this morning. they say that the trees lining the side of the highway cast a shadow making it harder for ice to melt-also the flat road makes it easier for snow to blow onto. mndot is urging drivers to take their time especially in these weather conditions and giving other drivers on the road plenty of space. live in rochester-im brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thanks brooke. mndot says they have been putting down salt and sand on the roads all day today as well. and while parents are concerned about the highway-- students are concerned about going back to school. school at lyle has been cancelled for tomorrow and its unknown when they will be back in session because - according to their superintendent - the school is unsafe as it is right now. matthew - scared i'm worried about tomorrow for school. why you worried. it's going to be....idk. matthew tells us he was creeped out by the whole thing. counselors and social workers will be on staff and available once school is back in session.