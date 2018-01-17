Speech to Text for Level 3 Visitation Restriction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

for the first time ever...mercy medical center north iowa is raising their visitation restrictions to level three...because of the flu. mercy flu restrictions-vo-1 mercy flu restrictions-vo-3 this comes after mercy says fifteen to twenty percent of the emergency room patients have symptoms of the flu. anyone with respiratory or influenza-like symptoms and anyone eighteen years of age or your younger is asked not to visit patients or enter the hospital unless they are seeking care. doctors are hoping this will help limit the spread of the flu.xxx mercy flu restrictions-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dr. matthew schiller emergency department medical director people who are carrying influenza can carry it for two to three days before they even have any symptoms so they may be able to spread it to other people before they even know it. there are different restrictions in place for different departments...li ke the birth center...pediatri cs...and the emergency room. kimt.com:local news for a list of the specific restrictions...he ad to kimt dot com and look for this story under local news. / area pediatric patients