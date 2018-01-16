Speech to Text for Pediatric clinic receives donation and visit from the Twins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

ped patients-vo-3 patients at the mayo clinic children's center are getting a new tech tool to play with. twins mayo ped patients-vo-1 lowerthird2line:ipads for mayo clinic pediatric patients rochester, mn minnesota non-profit "pads for peds " is donating 30 i-pads to the facility. this little guy here named t-t just had open heart surgery on friday. his dad says it'll be a great distraction while he's recovering.xxx twins mayo ped patients-sotvo-1 lowerthird2line:bob bartsch tt's dad "you gotta stay busy, i mean and he's a busy kid anyway so he's just sitting in bed all day long and they get crabby, and he's uncomfortable, and ya know it's just nice to see him smile." lowerthird2line:minnesota twins visit pediatric patients rochester, mn some members of the minnesota twins baseball team also came out to visit the kids today. they signed autographs... took pictures and even gave the kids some free gear.xxx twins mayo ped patients-sot-1 lowerthird2line:tt, veronica, bob bartsch burnsville, mn "i like, i like to see the twins - do you want to put your hat back on? - i like to see the players." the twin's winter caravan will be at music-man square in mason city tomorrow night. stay with kimt news three for coverage of that event. /