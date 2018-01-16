Speech to Text for Effort to increase voter turnout in Rochester

united for rochester empowerment - or cure - is teaming up with other groups in an effort to get more people registered to vote to increase voter turn-out in rochester. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live from rochester community baptist church in rochester to explain.xxx cure voter turnout preview-lvo-2 amy - in less than a half hour these doors behind me will open for the first community event of "give us the ballot." cure voter turnout preview-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:increasing voter turnout rochester, mn the goal is to get people to fill out this form and register to vote. many of these community leaders tell me they've seen just how under- represented people are when it comes to local issues and elections. that's why they want to register one- thousand new voters and encourage people who feel left out of the democratic process.xxx cure voter turnout preview-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:kamau wilkins founder, rochester for justice "that with a little nudge, we can get a great number of people who were just on the cusp of being involved in the political process." the event starts at 5:30 tonight here at rochester community baptist church. i'll head in and have a live report at 6 o'clock. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. the "give us the ballot" event goes until 7-30 tonight. /