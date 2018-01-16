Speech to Text for Checking your water temperatures

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

meservey says city residents need to be checking their water temperatures after the city received a call that two houses in town are being effected by frozen pipes. water pipes freezing-vo-1 lowerthird2line:checking water temperatures mason city, ia a mason city man says he has been checking his water temperatures for the last several weeks. he sticks a meat thermometer underneath his tap for around five mintues-- he says his water has been fluctuating between forty two and forty four degrees - saying it's time to worry when the temp drops below 40 degrees. he says he started doing this after the city pipes froze outside of his house in 20- 13.xxx water pipes freezing-sot-1 lowerthird2line:roger schlitter mason city, ia we were without water for probably about three weeks and that is not much fun you have to carry water in luckily we had some friends who were out of town so we lived their for a while it was pretty inconvenient schlitter recommends everyone check their water temperatures during extreme weather. if your water is colder than 40 degrees... letting your water run can prevent pipes from freezing. / cure voter turnout preview-stngr-2 communites