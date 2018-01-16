Speech to Text for Update on possible charges following fatal shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a local homicide investigation is gaining national attention. on sunday morning - rochester police responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of 31st st north east and east river road. the confrontation between two drivers involved in a minor car accident that turned deadly when 17 year old muhammed rahim was shot in the chest. kimt news three's spoke to local authorities this morning. shooting update-stngr-1 she joins us live with an update on the investigation from the rochester studio - deedee?xxx shooting update-lvo-2 amy - the man who fired the fatal shot is being held at the olmsted county adult detention center.. shooting update-lvo-1 shooting update-lvo-5 25-year old alexander weiss will be arraigned tomorrow on second-degree murder charges without intent in connection to the death of rahim. lowerthirdcourtesy:sunday homicide investigation latest rochester, mn investigators i spoke with say there are several factors that make this case unique.. weiss - who we're told placed the only 911 call after the shooting - was legally in possession of the firearm and is claiming self-defense. the question now is if that's a valid claim within the context of the law.xxx shooting update-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:capt. john sherwin rochester police department "the law specifically in minnesota is very clear regarding the use of deadly force and what circumstances that is allowed and what threshold has to be met and it's quite a high threshold to be able to use justified deadly force against someone." police say that there were no punches thrown prior to the shot being fired and that weiss was not injured in the confrontation. live in the rochester studio - deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / thank you deedee. an autopsy was done yesterday and investigators are now waiting on results of a toxicology report to determine if rahim was impaired at the time of the shooting. / hadacek