Semi crashes into school

school semi crash-stngr-2 but first - it is a story we've been following since this morning - after a semi crashed into a school along the iowa - minnesota border. school semi crash-stngr-5 school semi crash-stngr-3 that crash happened in the town of lyle - a little over 10 miles south of austin. kimt news 3's emily boster was on scene alongside first responders this morning... school semi crash-stngr-4 and spoke with those who witnessed the crash take place.xxx school semi crash-llpkg-1 school semi crash-llpkg-3 emily - here in lyle minnesota for one man his morning commute on highway 218 turned into a commute that he will never forget after this semi behind me crashed into this classroom. school semi crash-llpkg-4 mark lonergan never saw this coming-- school semi crash-llpkg-6 mark - i was driving to work and seen the semi hit a car and went right into the school and hit the school. school semi crash-llpkg-7 lonergan and those with the minnesota state patrol say this car was getting ready to turn--and the semi behind it struggled to slow down. that's when the semi slammed into the rear of the car--veering off highway 2-18 and into this classroom. mark- i immediately stopped and another semi driver ran into the school to see if we could help, to see if the kids out. lonergan says he didn't make as far as into the school-- mark - there was diseal fuel spraying everywhere, kids screaming, the semi driver was beating on the door trying to get out. the school treated it like a fire alarm--evacuati ng the kids immediately--sen ding a text and email to parents to come pick up their children due to an emergency. mark - my biggest fear was there was a bunch of kids in the classroom because i knew school was already attending so i knew that there could be kids hurt of injured and do as much as i can to help. school semi crash-llpkg-8 boster - the man i spoke to says he's just very thankful everyone was ok. in lyle minnesota, emily boster, k-i-m-t news 3. / / the two people inside the car that was hit and 2 students were injured. the district superintendent says if the semi would not have hit a load- bearing wall - several more students could have been injured--if not killed. he says he is thankful the school's fire alarm system helped get the kids and staff out of the building quickly. / we also spoke with a student's step-father at the scene... who says he is very thankful as well. semi crash sidebar-vo-1 lowerthird2line:parent reacts to crash lyle, mn he says his step-daughter was pretty shaken up by the crash... but she is doing okay. he tells us that on a normal day - she would have been in the classroom that the semi hit.xxx semi crash sidebar-sot-1 lowerthird2line:steve lonergan step daughter attends school steve - she was supposed to be in that room she was taking a test, its pretty scary when you just put her on the bus an hour and a half before this. according to the superintendent - the two students who were injured in the classroom are ok. we are still waiting to learn the condition of the 2 people who inside the car that was involved in the crash.