Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-16-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

next. tyler wx weather-stngr-5 weather-stngr-6 weather-main-4 the cold, the wind, and the snow have caused all sorts of problems across north iowa and southern minnesota. this will be our last night with subzero temperatures for awhile thanks to some pleasant changes on the way. weather-2 i'm in downtown rochester enjoying the sunshine, calmer winds, and of course, these brutally cold temperatures. this cold will be sticking around for one more evening before another january thaw comes our way. temperatures will be jumping back into the 20s tomorrow, nearing 40s closer to the end of the week! this is some good news for warmer weather fans, but with this warmth comes another chance for some heavier snowfall. we'll be tracking this system as it develops and makes way toward us...but for now, we'll be staying clear tonight and through the rest of the work week. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. the cold, the wind, and the snow have caused all sorts of problems across north iowa and southern minnesota. this will be our last night with subzero temperatures for awhile thanks to some pleasant changes on the way. our wind will become more southwesterly tonight which will help warm us up into the lower 20's for highs tomorrow. our overnight lows will remain above zero for the rest of the week and the weekend. plan on sunshine for wednesday and thursday with highs climbing into the 30's for thursday and even the mid to upper 30's for friday with some more clouds returning. the cloud cover will stick around for saturday as temperatures remain mild and get into the lower to mid 30's. we are tracking a strong winter storm that looks to be making its path across the midwest for sunday and monday. this will look to bring more accumulating snow back to the midwest for sunday and monday. stay tuned to kimt for the details on that storm. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: single digits below zero. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: mostly sunny/breezy. highs: lower 20's. winds: southwest at 10 to 20 mph. wednesday night: mostly clear. lows: lower double digits. winds: southwest at 10 to 15 mph. thank you tyler.