Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 1-16-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((we had a light dusting overnight which is adding to the already slipper road conditions this morning. there are school delays for today, but we shouldn't be as bad as yesterday with improving road conditions for today and tomorrow. temperatures will stay dangerously cold for the rest of today with feel like temperatures still well below zero. the wind chill advisory and warning will expire as we go into the afternoon, but warmer temps really holding off until wednesday. the southwest winds will return overnight. they will become close to 20 mph for wednesday afternoon which will help climb temps to near 20 degrees. 30's look to return for the rest of the work week for our highs and even going into the start of the weekend. the warmer temperatures will being a chance for some more heavy snow. as of now, a possible snow storm could move over the upper midwest dumping high amounts of snow. we will be tracking this system as we go through this week. today: decreasing clouds highs: single digits above zero. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: single digits below zero. winds: northwest becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: thanks jon.