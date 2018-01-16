wx_icon Mason City -3°

Vikings merchandise sales

Posted: Tue Jan 16 05:03:34 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 16 05:03:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

if the vikings make it to the superbowl this year?they will be the first team to be playing on their home turf. and fans are optomistic. vikings apparel is flying off the shelves. we went to a hyvee in rochester where managers tell us, they had to place an order of merchandise on sunday after the team won and then another shipment was placed for this morning to keep up with the demand. /// "i have a grandson that's six years old, he's wearing his diggs?he got a vikings shirt for christmas and he loves football." hy?vee says they're making sure to order plenty of gear in case the vikings make it to the super bowl.///

