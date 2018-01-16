Speech to Text for Vikings merchandise sales

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

if the vikings make it to the superbowl this year?they will be the first team to be playing on their home turf. and fans are optomistic. vikings apparel is flying off the shelves. we went to a hyvee in rochester where managers tell us, they had to place an order of merchandise on sunday after the team won and then another shipment was placed for this morning to keep up with the demand. /// "i have a grandson that's six years old, he's wearing his diggs?he got a vikings shirt for christmas and he loves football." hy?vee says they're making sure to order plenty of gear in case the vikings make it to the super bowl.///