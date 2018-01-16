Speech to Text for Tide Pod Challenge worrying parents, experts

a dangerous activity is becoming a hot trend among youth. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us about the dangers, and how to make sure your kid is safe. good morning tyler and arielle, it's called the tide pod challenge... it's when a person eats a concentrated laundry detergent pod like this. (hold up pod( from instagram to twitter, the challenge is taking over social media... just two weeks into the new year, poison control has already seen 40 calls for detergent indigestion for kids 13 to 19 and say half of those calls were for intentional intake of pods. if teens are feeling pressured to participate in the challenge, one parent says, reach out./// you need to talk to somebody you can trust who's an adult. whether it's a parent, a grandparent, a school counselor, somebody that you trust. eating these pods can cause second or third degree burns in the mouth, throat, or nose if eaten. minnesota poison control tells me there are also reports of the pods causing unresponsiven iowa poison control center posted warnings on eating the pods and reports "household cleaning products" as the number two exposures to kids under 6 years in 2017.