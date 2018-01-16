Speech to Text for mlk breakfast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today - people of all ages celebrated martin luther king junior day with a breakfast at the mayo civic center. xxx mlk breakfast-sotvo-1 lowerthird2line:annual mlk breakfast rochester, mn let world peace stand as strong as iron for ever more nine year old isy kohler is one of the young performers at the breakfast in rochester. mayor brede lead the pledge of allegiance and kids from a local church sang about freedom and equality. attendees say today's celebration is a great way for all generations to celebrate martin luther king jr and his message. xxx mlk breakfast-sot-1 mlk breakfast-sot-3 seeing a lot of young people here, a lot of kids, gives me great pleasure actually mlk breakfast-sot-4 just cause if you're a different colored skin doesn't mean youre any different than anybody else and we should treat eachother equally. this was the 23rd year of the annual m-l-k breakfast. / live weather