Speech to Text for Injuries on the ice

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

nearly 76 thousand people are injured in a car accident during snowfall and sleet. that's according to "safe winter roads dot org" and thousands of people are treated for falls on the ice. k-i-m-t's brooke mckivergan is live in rochester with what kind injuries we are seeing locally today...brooke? lowerthird2line:brooke mckivergan bmckivergan@kimt.com katie i'm here outside of peace plaza where the sidewalks are pretty slippery-they are partially covered with snow/ice. which is what's sending some people to the hospital today. brooke live-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:ice injuries rochester, mn those with mercy medical center north iowa tell me today they had 10 people in the e-r due to ice incidents and one car accident that sent someone in as well. while most people who were out who i spoke with say they have avoided going outside for this very reason- others tell me that they know the dangers of walking on the ice first hand.xxx brooke live-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:laurie glazier rochester, mn "there was what they call black ice and i fell and i broke my arm in three places and i had to be taken to the hospital." lowerthird2line:alfonso cerda rochester, mn "well i was probably moving a little too fast for the weather and of course i hit a rough patch and down i went." brooke live-lsot-4 iowa state released some pointers on how to stay safe on the ice. they say to take short steps or shuffle for stability bend slightly forward and walk flat footed and to keep your hands out of your pockets to prepare to fall and catch yourself. live in rochester, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / thanks brooke. we have reached out to mayo clinic and olmsted medical center but are waiting to hear back from them.