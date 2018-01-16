Speech to Text for Leadership Conference

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

stay at home from school ... students in mason city took leadership to organize an event for their peers on this m-l-k day. leader conf-stnger-1 kimt news three's calyn thompson takes us there.xxx leader conf-llvosot-1 leader conf-llvosot-2 on a holiday... you're used to seeing an empty parking lot. but that's not the case today here at mason city high school. leader conf-llvosot-3 the high school held a leadership conference today. in conjunction with the iowa association of student councils...about 40 students learned from presenters about how to be an effective leader. organizers say having the conference on m-l-k day was very fitting. leader conf-llvosot-4 "martin luther king junior i think would totally agree with what we're doing today and kids coming to school on this day and gaining better skills to create a better world." leader conf-llvosot-5 "anybody can really become a leader, you just have to put your mind to it and really work towards a goal and try and make any little differences that you can to make your environment better." in mason city, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / organizers planned on six schools attending today... but weather made it so only three could make it. / it's a popular