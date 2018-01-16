Speech to Text for Frozen Locks

outside many people are worried about their pipes breaking - but according to a local repair shop - people also need to be paying attention to the locks on their doors. locksmiths-vo-1 locksmiths-vo-2 those with central lock security in mason city say locks can freeze during the winter...includin g both house and car locks. locksmiths recommend lubricating the locks before extreme weather hits...either in the spring or fall. xxx locksmiths-sot-1 locksmiths-sot-2 the lock is being bonded because of the door in the frame is moving a little bit you can usually fix that with adjustment. if the door is facing where the weather is coming from you can get ice and snow in the cylinder and that can freeze up. using spray lubricants displaces moisture - preventing water from collecting and freezing in your locks. / instead of