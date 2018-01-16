wx_icon Mason City -2°

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester

Clear
17-year-old found shot in a Rochester intersection Full Story
Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning Wx Alerts

Walking in Malls

Mall walkers are encouraged to go to Willowbrook Mall to exercise.

Posted: Mon Jan 15 16:38:39 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 15 16:38:39 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Walking in Malls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of going to the gym... some people just head to the mall to get their laps in. mall walkers-vo-1 lowerthird2line:mall walkers at willowbrook mall mason city, ia willowbrook mall in mason city sees mall walkers daily during the winter months. this map shows those with willowbrook encourages walkers to come to the mall to exercise calling it the "fitness mile." one mall walker we spoke with says she likes to walk outside when she can... but the mall is nice to have during the winter. xxx mall walkers-sot-1 lowerthird2line:stacey wood mall walker "i like doing it because when it's too hot, too cold, too windy or too rainy, it's a great place to walk." she says there's also a sense of community at the mall with all the different walkers. / a new report

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events