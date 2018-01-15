Speech to Text for Death penalty could return to Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in iowa faced the death penalty was in 19-63... but if one state senator has his way - the death penalty could be brought back to iowa. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is in studio three to explain - he joins us now.xxx death penalty-st3vo-2 raquel - iowa state senator jerry behn is hoping to start the discussion on bringing back the death penalty in the state - but only under very specific conditions. death penalty-st3vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:file iowa death penalty proposal kimt news 3 according to one of the co sponsors of the bill - local state senator dennis guth -- the way the bill works is that you would have to commit 3 serious crimes in order to qualify for the death penalty. guth says to qualify - someone would have to kidnap... rape... and murder a minor. while guth says the threat of death would be a deterrent - but one person i talked to says the possible repercussions are not worth it.xxx death penalty-st3sot-1 lowerthird2line:jennifer sliwinski mason city, ia i heard it this morning on the radio and i though they certainly cant bring this back. as an iowan it would make me very very sad. i always thought if you can guarantee me that they have never killed an innocent man than i am fine with the death penalty, but i don't think anyone could ever say that. senator guth says the bill was first brought up last year and raquel he says senator behn does plan on brining the bill back up for debate this year. live in studio three brian tabick news three. / thank you brian. the last iowan to receive the death penalty was victor feguer-- he was hanged for the kidnapping and murder of a doctor in dubuque. / cold