Gubernatorial candidate faces backlash

gubernatorial candidate in minnesota is taking heat for anti-muslim statements he made in an email correspondenc e with the founder of a local interfaith organization. it all started when regina mustafa of community interfaith dialogue on islam reached out to phillip parrish - a blue earth minnesota native running for governor. she asked if he'd be interested in meeting with her to learn more about her islamic faith. kimt news three's deedee stiepan has more on his response to that email - gov racist remarks-stngr-2 she joins us live in the rochester studio with the latest - deedee?xxx gov racist remarks-lvo-2 in her years of doing interfaith work - mustafa tells me this email response from parrish is one of the worst messages she's received. deedee live-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:gubernatorial candidate's anti-muslim comments kimt news 3 in the email - which she posted to social media - parrish explains to her that he will not participate in any faith dialog because of his belief that islam is not a faith. he went on say that if they were to meet - he would ask if she would be willing to publicly denounce sharia.xxx deedee live-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:regina mustafa founder, community interfaith dialogue on islam "what i take from that is that he doesn't recognize my constitutional rights of freedom of religion and if you want to represent this whole state than that means that the rights and civil liberties of the muslim population are negotiable and they don't equal that of the rest of the state and i think that's very dangerous." i did reach out to phillip parrish and heard back - we are expecting a response from him in the next hour or so. live in the rochester studio deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / thank you deedee. d-f-l state representative tina liebling of rochester - who is also a candidate for governor - released a statement today denouncing parrish's statements. / death penalty-stngr-2 the last time