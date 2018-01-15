Speech to Text for Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today - we celebrate doctor martin luther king junior - who is remembered as a pioneer of the civil rights movement. kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke with people in the community today on why they think it's important to observe the day that honors him and his work. she joins us now live from the kimt newsroom... calyn.xxx mlk jr day-nrvo-2 raquel - people i spoke with say it is important now more than ever to honor martin luther king junior's accomplishment s. mlk jr day-nrvo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:file martin luther king jr. day kimt news 3 here's video of him at the podium for his "i have a dream" speech during the march on washington. those i spoke to tell me he's known for fighting for freedom and trying to change things for people. one man i spoke with says king's message and actions are important to note... especially after white supremacist rallies like the one that turned violent in virgina last fall made headlines.xxx mlk jr day-nrsots-1 lowerthird2line:arvin lande northwood, ia "color of skin is only skin deep. ya gotta go with what's on the inside of a man instead of the out. and i just think they're getting a foot in the door and mucking up everything." lowerthird2line:pat fairbanks clear lake, ia "he seemed to be, ya know, trying to change a lot of things for a lot of people. ya know and he seemed to get a lot accomplished." coming up at 6 o'clock on kimt news 3... hear from a woman on why she thinks it is important to keep teaching kids about the civil rights movement and martin luther king junior in schools. live in the newsroom, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. in terms of federal holidays... m-l-k day has not been around very long. in 19-83 - president ronald reagan signed a bill - establishing martin luther king junior day... but the holiday wasn't officially observed until 19-86. / a