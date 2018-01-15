Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-15-18)

weather-main-7 weather-main-8 here is a look in rochester today. we see people clearing their sidewalks and driveways. also dealiing the cold temperatures. tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 the wind will continue to be a problem tonight as it will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibilities across north iowa and southern minnesota. lows will fall back to the single digits below zero as the wind chills approach -30 degrees by tuesday morning. cloud cover will gradually decrease throughout the day tuesday, but highs will barely get above zero. expect sunshine by wednesday and thursday as temperatures climb back into the teens on wednesday for highs and even around 30 for thursday. we'll end this week with cloud cover on friday as highs climb even higher into the middle to upper 30's. cloud cover will continue into saturday with highs remaining in the lower to mid 30's. we are tracking another storm to move through next sunday and monday which could bring significant snowfall to portions of the midwest including north iowa and southern minnesota. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolated flurries. lows: single digits below zero. winds: northwest at 15 to 25 mph. tuesday: partly sunny. highs: single digits above zero. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday night: partly cloudy. lows: single digits below zero. winds: west- southwest at 5 to 10 mph.