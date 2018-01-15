Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 1-15-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

(((weather at wall(((light snow will continue on and off through the day for most of the area. strong winds will stick around causing blowing snow and below zero wind chills. there will be wind chill warnings and advisories in place for our area through tuesday. wind chill values will mostly be between 20 and 35 below zero. no significant sunshine will return until possibly tuesday afternoon with a better chance of clearing by wednesday. temperatures will rebound by the end of the week. thursday, highs will be in the 20's with 30's back with us for friday and saturday. the warm up will be short lived. as of now, models are bringing a snow storm for sunday and starting off next week. things could change with it being so far away, but we will be keeping an eye on this developing system as we go through this week. today: blowing snow/scattere d light/cloudy. highs: near 0 winds: northwest at 20 to 25 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d light snow. lows: near ?5. winds: northwest at 15 to 25 mph. tuesday: partly sunny. highs: single