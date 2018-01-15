Speech to Text for Vikings Big Win

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

it's a minnesota miracle as the vikings pull off a win against the new orleans saints./// crowd cheering the minnesota vikings beat the new orleans saints 29?24 on a dramatic 61? yard touchdown pass from case keenum to stefon diggs. here we see the minnesota wild crowd at xcel energy center reacting to the vikings dramatic win... along with t? wolves fans at the target center! the vike's win over the saints sends the team to the nfc championship game, with one more win needed to become a first? time super bowl host. next weekend, instead of the usual win?or? go?home stakes, they're in a win?and?go? home situation with the super bowl set for feb. 4 under the reverberating translucent roof of u.s. bank stadium.///