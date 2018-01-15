Speech to Text for Rochester Homicide

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight with breaking news... a 17-year-old is dead and one man is in custody after a fatal shooting in rochester. kimt ns three's annalisa pardo is live at the law enforcement center in rochester tonight. annalisa... what have you learned about this homicide investigation?xx x roch homicide-lvo-2 good evening calyn...authoriti es say they the focus of investigation for this shooting is what happened during the confronfration after the crash...that lead to a fatal shooting. roch homicide-lvo-1 roch homicide-lsotvo-4 this is really surprising to hear, that somebody died like right on the corner. roch homicide-lvo-3 17 year old muhammed rahim was driving three others when he crashed into a ditch, the tire marks still visible. authorities say 25 year old alexander weiss pulled to a stop to see if rahim needed help when rahim's car backed up, striking weiss's car. a confrontation broke up between rahim, his 17 year old passenger and weiss...resultin g in weiss shooting rahim. rahim was transported to st. marys and pronounced dead on arrival.xxx roch homicide-lsot-1 roch homicide-lsot-2 it's always a tragedy and then you factor in someone who's so young with the potential of a life in front of them, it's truly sad. captain sherwin says drugs may have been in rahim and the 17-year-old passenger's system...and notes weiss was legally allowed to carry the hand gun under minnesota law. investigators are looking into the claim of self defense. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. weiss remains in custody at the olmsted county adult detention center and has not yet been charged. there's probable cause to charge him with second degree murder... but investigators are still looking into the possibility of self-defense. / as