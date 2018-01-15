Speech to Text for KIMT SormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-14-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weather-main-3 weather-main-4 weather-main-2 snow has been light so far today with another band of steady light snow on the way later this afternoon. when all is said and done, we will pick up about 1 to 2 inches of fluffy snow. this will come to an end around midnight with blowing snow becoming an issue as winds increase to around 25 mph and will continue into monday, reducing visibility and adding to the slickness of the roads. watch for slick spots today and for the morning commute and be sure to take it slow. very cold air will follow the snow with lows dipping subzero tonight and not getting above zero until possibly wednesday afternoon. highs on tuesday will be near 0 so it will be close. a wind chill advisory is in effect from late tonight until tuesday afternoon for wind chills between 20 and 35 degrees below zero. on monday we will see a few flurries with decreasing clouds on tuesday. sunshine stays a while on wednesday with partly cloudy skies on thursday and friday. temperatures finally warm into the end of the week with highs in the middle 20's on thursday and middle 30's on friday and saturday. we will have a wintry mix and snow chance on saturday and into sunday. tonight: snow tapers around 12am/blowing snow. lows: near -6. winds: south becoming northwest at 15 to 25 mph. monday: blowing snow/isolated flurries/mostly cloudy. highs: near -3. winds: northwest at 15 to 25 mph. monday night: mostly cloudy. lows: near -12. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. the iowa wrestling squad is hosting