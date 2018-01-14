Speech to Text for Sports OT (1/12)

of 20-17 it was micah lambert who was the forest city boys hero...knocking down the three ball at the buzzer to beat ghv... ot vs:10-3 ghv cardinals 11-1 forest city indians - but tonight in their conference rematch the indians know it won't be any easier because as the cards find themselves in a must win situation to stay in the hunt for the top of iowa conference west title...so that's where we start for our spotlight game... ghv at fc boys-vo-1 lowerthird2line ot:ghv at forest city forest city, ia tonight the f-c boys have home court advantage... - and they take advantage of it early on....avery bousta dishes it to sam snyder inside who spins and scores...indians start out on a 6-oh run - but here comes ghv...nick joynt fighting through traffic...that's some grit for the bucket - micah lambert heating up again in this matchup top of the key you betcha count three from there - cards know it's do our die...ryan meyers gets himself open in the corner and knocks down three - the entire first half was neck and neck...what a night for this freshman noah miller...baseline floater is good lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs boys basketball ghv forest city 54 51 final - but ghv won the fourth quarter battle...getting big time points from james betz...54-51 the final. / wf at rockford boys-vo-1 lowerthird2line ot:west fork at rockford rockford, ia another great rematch between west fork and rockford...the warriors won the first meeting in o-t - warriors start this one out with a bang jacob staudt pull up triple rolls on in - rockford keeps it coming...around the world to max rooney in the corner three ball is good - jared marth now with the feed to matthew schubert...rock ford puts up a 22-8 lead - but west fork knows how to fight back nathan meinders kicks out to zach martinek for three - this time meinders keeps it underneath pivoting...gettin g the whistle and the bucket lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs boys basketball west fork rockford 44 50 final - but warriors hold off the warhawk rally 50-44. / / ot fp 4 team score:ia hs boys basketball west hancock regular season eagles 61 eagle grove eagles ... a couple other scores from the tic boys tonight... the osage girls basketball team couldn't ask for a better start to their season...12 and oh just rolling through conference competition ot vs:12-0 #5 osage green devils 10-2 central springs panthers but one of their biggest challeges may have been back on december 1st when they hosted central springs...winnin g by 9...now the panthers look for revenge on their home court.... osage at cs girls-vo-1 lowerthird2line ot:#5 osage at central springs manly, ia - we pick this one up late in the third quarter green devils already with a sizeable lead - but leave it to kaylee parks to try and get c-s back in this what a move here to take it to the tin - jadyn shonka adds to it off the steal she takes it the other way to finish the third with the layin - but osage is ranked for a reason...nice job by rylie olson getting it to an open brenna jacobs for three - osage defense was stellar but lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs girls basketball (5) osage central springs 50 30 final - man they know how to knock down the triple as well this one is from gabby schwarting 50-30 osage stays perfect. / north butler at newman girls-vo-1 lowerthird2line ot:north butler at newman mason city, ia newman girls hosting north butler tonight. fast start-- marcy jacobs finds her way to the tin for two. just as fast lily castle from behind the arch for three that's good. maria determan passes to kailah thomspon for a great look that's three. jacobs again this time from the outside that's good. north butler making it rain that's morgan arjes. determan breaks the defense down for castle she drills the three-- newman cant hold on losing 59 to 56. lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs girls basketball north butler newman 59 56 final mc at urbandale girls-vo-1 lowerthird2line ot:#5 mason city at urbandale urbandale, ia - the mason city girls are on the road at urbandale mason city's megan meyer misses the jumper, steals it back, hits the layup. she finished with 26 points urbandale's dee dee pryor drives, misses, but maya gyamfi puts it back in. she finished with a game-high 30 points mc at urbandale girls-vo-4 mason city came back to win 80- 74. st eds at clear lake girls-vo-1 st eds at clear lake girls-vo-2 the number three ranked lady lions at home tonight. lexi fasbender showing off the speed goes up with the left hand and that will fall for two. jordyn barragy liked that move she gives it a try same result. later in the game barrag y finds sara faber outside she drills the three clear lake wins this one 57 to 16. lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs girls basketball st. edmond (3) clear lake 16 57 final decorah at cc girls-vo-1 decorah at cc girls-vo-3 the lady comets are at home tonight against the decorah vikings. first quarter lindsey mcenaney goes off the glass misses, gets her own rebound and she finishes. comets hanging in there-- payton reams pass down low to danielle stockfor the easy layup. off the inbound olivia zuspan showing her skills underneth that's good for two. vikings keeping plugging away though pass to ambria pipho off the glass and in. jodie sindlinger goes up that's good for two, but the comets lose this one 47 to 40. lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs girls basketball decorah charles city 47 40 final spx ot tease-vo-1 spx ot tease-vo-2 don't go anywhere because we aren't done in charles city quite yet....brian tabick is in the comets gym and is ready to taste what c-c is all about...taste of the town is next as sports o-t rolls on. / know this by now but our guy brian tabick loves his food.... - from bosco sticks to nachos he's tried quite a few things so far this winter...but beef sandwich?! that's a first for the b-tab belly...he joins us now from charles city for our tabick's taste of the town.xxx tabick taste cc-pkg-1 tabick taste cc-pkg-2 ive been south i've ben west and today im headed east to charles city to find out what a hungrey comet east. lowerthird2line ot:tabick's taste of the town charles city, ia the menu is small-- they have popcorn, hotdogs nahcos, but i want to try something new- roast beef sandwhich, this is a ten natural sound and with a rating like that i had to give it a try. joining me know is the head chef laurie heft, laurie what makes the beef snadwich so good. the cheese that's on it, but everyone like beef in iowa. homemade beef or something like that? homemade beef somewhere, but it was probably bought at one of our local grocery stores. well it definitely sounds good, but how does it taste, joining me know cordell heft he is the official taste tester at charles city, cordell what makes the beef sanwhich so good, the beef, whys thta, because it's what's for dinner, alright lets give it a try-- ill give it a nine what about you, ten.. in charles city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. new at cs wrestle-vo-1 new at cs wrestle-vo-2 quick stop on the mats....central springs in their gym right next to the basketball games is hosting a triangualr with newman and west fork... - this is the c-s newman dual...at 160 dylan marker gets the fall in the third for the panthers - up to 170 chase mcleish responds getting the knights a much needed six points with the pin in the second... - more c-s at 182 with the fall in the first - then it's ranked zach ryg lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs wrestling newman central springs 24 49 final and we all know what he can do....the fall in the second puts central springs on top for good winning this one 49-24. / ot fp 4 team score:nahl & na3hl north iowa regular season bulls 4 la crosse freeze 1 brookings ... two scores from the ice...