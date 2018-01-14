Speech to Text for Winter Family Ice Fishing Day

hundreds of families and fishing lovers came out to the 20-18 winter family ice fishing day at lester milligan park. ice fishing-vo-1 ice fishing-vo-2 the mason city recreation department and iowa d-n-r host the even. this year... 25- hundred rainbow trout were stocked in the lake. and people were able to win door prizes like fishing gear. we spoke to two local kids who attend every year with their families on why they enjoy the event so much.xxx ice fishing-sot-1 ice fishing-sot-2 we caught some fish and its really fun and its kind of cold but i'm strong and i can handle it." the event was free... but the anglers had to have licenses in order to fish. /