Speech to Text for Local Sports (1/13)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

jm at austin-vo-2 last season it was the rockets who took both big nine matchups last season...but tonight the second ranked packers are looking for some revenge in their packed house.... jm at austin-vo-1 jm at austin-vo-3 john marshalll is ranked 10th in 4a with an 11 and 1 record...austin enters the night undefeated... - rockets score first but packers rattle off an 11-oh run...this triple by tate hebrink kicks it off - pack need a big game from their 6-4 senior and they get exactly that douth gach from outside, you betcha - now hebrink with the steal passes ahead to gach for the one handed slam. - but rockets start to settle down inside they go to the five star recruit matthew hurt taking it to the tin - pack seem to always have a response around the perimeter to dongrin deng at the top of the key for three - j-m is able to take over the lead late in the first...eric stai finds montrae hiatt in the corner three- ball is good jm at austin-vo-4 but that small lead was short lived....what a back door feed to deng who makes this layup look effortless...a huge second half keeps austin perfect on the season 80-64 the final. / baylor at isu men-vo-1 baylor at the kasson mantorville wrestling program is in search for their third straight state dual title...and they are on the right track currently ranked first in class double-a in minnesota... osage vs km-vo-1 osage vs km-vo-3 - today they are south of the border for the osage duals...our first dual of the night is between the komets and osage...but first we gotta watch some future wrestlers in the making...put up two for the little guy... - now to the big boys...at 285....k-m's garsen schorr who's ranked 4th at 220gets the gfall in just 33 seconds over conner smith - jump to light weight...big win for osage's averee abben over top ranked logan vaughan this 3 point nearfall late in the third gets him the dec 6-2 - at 113 k-m gets back on track second ranked jared johnson gets the fall over joe sullivan in 62 seconds - then at 120 it's another 2nd ranked komet... robby horsman and it's another 6 points...this pin over joe jacobs takes 1 minute 41 seconds - finally at 126 kail wynia finishes the dual with a 37 second fall over ryan adams osage vs km-vo-4 kasson gets the win 66-12. / / osage vs cl-vo-1 osage vs cl-vo-3 now we jump to the duals finale...it's the osage and clear lake rivalry... - we start at 138 what a great opening bout...brody roll gets the reversal here on jackson hamlin to secure a 7-6 decision - next it's osage's spencer mooberry at 145 this early takedown over braxton doebel earns the green devils a 6-3 decision - at 152 mitchell schotanus gets osage a fall....one minute 13 seconds in he gets the whistle over rhys glidden - 160 zach williams keeps the good times rolling for osage with a pin only taking 25 seconds over connor otool - but at 170 ben finn starts the clear lake rally...with a first period fall over keaton muller osage vs cl-vo-2 that's the first of five straight pins for the lions to come back and win 39- 30. / jets at wild-vo-1 jets